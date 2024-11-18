Missing man’s body washes up along Cape Town beach

A missing Cape Town man was found at the weekend when his body washed up along the beach in Strandfontein. Greg Gilbert was reported missing in Muizenberg last week.

Initially, he was mistaken as a woman who disappeared in the surf and an extensive search operation was conducted but yielded no success. At the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the recovery of the body on Saturday, November 16. “The body of a man who was reported missing and suspected to be a case related to what was thought to be a female missing in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach, on Monday, was located and recovered on Saturday morning. At 7.56am, on Saturday, NSRI Strandfontein were alerted to reports of a body on the beach near Strandfontein. The South African Police Services (SAPS), City of Cape Town (CoCT), Law Enforcement Marine Unit and CoCT lifeguards responded,” NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said.

Gilbert, from Seawinds, was last seen on Monday, November 11, wearing a yellow T-shirt, black tracksuit pants and slippers. The NSRI confirmed Gilbert was identified by his family. “The body of a man, identified by family, has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and is believed to be the person who went missing in the surf zone at Sunrise Beach, near Muizenberg, on Monday,” Lambinon said.

Police have opened an inquest docket. In any emergency contact the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 087 094 9774. [email protected]