MUT and FAMU host environmental summit on energy, water, food, and climate

In a significant collaborative effort, Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), South African Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in the US, will jointly host the EnergyWaterFoodClimate Nexus Summit from Tuesday, July 1 to 4, at Coastlands Hotel, Musgrave, Durban. The summit, under the tagline "What we want is possible," aims to address critical global challenges and seeks to highlight the deficiencies in current energy production methods, water quality issues, especially in Southern Africa, and the growing importance of water in determining the quality of life.

The summit will also explore food availability and the challenges posed by recent climatic changes, which have become increasingly extreme and dangerous worldwide. Dr Victor Ibeanusi, the summit founder, convenor, and Dean of the School of the Environment at FAMU, will lead a delegation of over 30 FAMU students and academics. Ibeanusi emphasised the summit's alignment with the UNDP 2030, Africa Agenda 2063, and South Africa’s Grand Societal Challenges. He stated: “All these programmes show an underlying thread about the role that young people need to play as we implement all these programmes.” The summit has taken an inclusive approach, ensuring that at least 60% of participants are young people and vulnerable groups. The remaining attendees will include academics, researchers, policymakers, corporations, funders, and NPOs with vested interests in energy, water, food, and climate.

Mbali Mkhize, senior director of marketing and communications at MUT, noted the significance of incorporating the Department of Science and Innovation’s four societal grand challenges (SGCs): climate change, future-proofing education and skills, reindustrialising the modern economy, and the future of society. Mkhize highlighted: “For FAMU to have included the SGCs has been a feather in the cap for the summit.” Local schools are also engaged in the event through the “Why Hack” initiative, which aims to deepen high school learners' understanding of the intersection between water quality, zero greenhouse gas emissions, food security, and climate-resilient agriculture. Stressing the importance of including big data, artificial intelligence, microbial systems, bioinformatic systems, and soil carbon goals in the summit’s thematic approach, Ibeanusi said “we are building the mindset of a new science enterprise”.