Mzansi 1 Hotshots return home after battling Canadian wildfires

After a 34-day mission combating wildfires in Alberta, Canada, the team of the Working on Fire (WOF) Programme has returned home to South Africa. The contingent, consisting of 200 firefighters and 14 management personnel, arrived to a hero's welcome at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on Sunday, 9 July.

Answering the urgent call from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), the Mzansi 1 Hotshots ventured to Canada to assist in the face of significant wildland fire activity. During their deployment, the firefighters demonstrated unwavering dedication and resilience, working around the clock to combat the devastating wildfires that had plagued the province of Alberta. Picture: Working on Fire - Kishugu JV According to a Working on Fire press release, “their commitment to the mission, exceptional firefighting skills, and unwavering positivity earned them widespread recognition and gratitude” from both Canadian authorities and the local communities they served.

While fighting fires alongside Canadian and international firefighters, the Mzansi 1 Hotshots team had the opportunity to observe and learn from Canada's methodologies, strategies and best practices in terms of wildfire management. Sello Kobe, WOF's agency representative, and Limpopo ground operations manager said that "this deployment presented an opportunity to meet and network on an international level with people from various countries who are in the same line of work.” “The exposure to Canada's ways of managing wildfire situations and disasters has been a valuable learning experience. The education, knowledge, and extensive skills gained will undoubtedly benefit our operations here at home," Kobe said.

Their homecoming marked a bittersweet moment for the firefighters, their families, friends, and fellow South Africans who celebrated their safe return and expressed immense pride in their accomplishments. Wanda Siximba, the firefighting strike team leader and Western Cape ground operations manager shared her experience, saying, "the deployment brought practical experience in fighting underground fires, which are much different than here at home. However, it also brings some financial relief, and I will be able to invest in my son's tertiary education and complete my many projects at home." While the Mzansi 1 Hotshots returned to South Africa, the second WOF contingent, the Mzansi 2 Hotshots, remained in Canada for a further two weeks, still fighting ongoing wildfires, the worst in recorded history in Canada.

With 8.5 million hectares of land burned and 3,375 fires this year alone, compared to an average of just 484,000 hectares and 796 fires in Alberta, this fire season has been particularly severe. Kim Connors, the executive director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) responsible for assisting Canadian provinces with firefighting resources, was impressed with WOF's fifth deployment to Canada, describing them as “hardworking and dedicated” individuals on the fire line. The Mzansi 1 Hotshots received excellent ratings in various areas, including their physical condition, mop-up operations, adherence to safety protocols, crew organisation and conduct.

Rieaz Shaik, the South African high commissioner to Canada, extended high praise and well wishes on behalf of the South African High Commission emphasising the significance of the South Africa-Canada Bi-National Commission's agreement, which envisioned providing support in wildfire management when the need arose. "Your efforts and your arrival in Edmonton, which have been extensively covered in the electronic and social media, have made us truly proud to be representing South Africa in Canada. These deployments will be reported at our next South Africa-Canada Annual Consultations, and we will certainly explore ways to enhance this cooperation in the field of wildfire management," Shaik said in a statement.