Neglected elephant warning signs signal growing tensions in KZN Mawana Valley

Efforts to manage human-elephant conflict in KwaZulu-Natal’s Mawana Valley have reached a critical juncture as conservation groups raise concerns over the lack of sufficient warning signs in areas frequented by elephants. Despite receiving approval and backing from key stakeholders, these signs – crucial in protecting communities and wildlife – remain inadequately funded, with large areas still lacking coverage.

LionExposé, a conservation initiative, first proposed the installation of warning signs as part of a three-step mitigation strategy aimed at reducing incidents between elephants and local communities. The signs are intended to alert residents and visitors of potential elephant activity in specific areas, including private farms and community lands, where water sources attract the free-roaming elephants. LionExposé highlighted that while the elephants usually avoid human contact, their presence in proximity to communities is a growing concern, particularly in newly observed locations.

In June 2024, Rack presented her plan to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, receiving support from officials including Joe Phadima and Vuyi Radebe, as well as the community conservation officers. Despite this approval, only a limited number of signs have been installed, leaving significant gaps in the coverage area. “The signs are vital not only as a safety measure but also as a reminder to communities that these elephants still live here,” LionExposé explained.

“Children, visitors, and locals can be caught off guard without these signs, leading to dangerous encounters.” The proposed mitigation plan extends beyond warning signs, with a second step involving the deployment of community-based Elephant Wardens equipped with radios, binoculars, and possibly vuvuzelas. These wardens, selected from local communities, would serve as the first line of defence, monitoring elephant movements and warning residents when elephants are near.

LionExposé has already gathered signatures from several Ndunas in affected areas, demonstrating widespread community support for this initiative. However, funding for this phase remains elusive. A final step would involve collaring additional elephants to improve tracking and communication.

Currently, only two collars remain functional after one elephant was killed, and two others lost their collars due to wear and tear. Rack’s team has identified this as a priority to enhance the effectiveness of the monitoring programme. “With only two collars intact, it’s impossible to provide accurate alerts across the vast area these elephants roam,” LionExposé noted.

Local communities have expressed frustration over the slow pace of action. For many, the lack of adequate warning signs symbolises a broader neglect of their safety concerns. “Publicity for these signs is crucial,” LionExposé emphasised, adding that it could pressure organisations like the Human Elephant Foundation and local land developers to contribute meaningfully to the cause. “These entities have raised millions in the name of these elephants but have done little to secure the communities living alongside them.”

The situation is further exacerbated by environmental degradation in the Valley. Overgrazing by cattle, especially around certain communities, has stripped the land of its natural vegetation, leading to illegal grazing on private properties. These conditions, according to Rack, not only harm the ecosystem but also heighten the potential for human-elephant conflict as elephants are forced to navigate increasingly degraded landscapes. LionExposé is urgently seeking funding for at least 20 additional signs to address the “holes” in coverage.