New board chairman for Wildlife and Environment Society of SA

WESSA, a leading environmental organisation dedicated to addressing critical issues such as climate change, biodiversity preservation, and pollution reduction, has named Janssen Davies as its new Chairman of the Board. Davies brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to WESSA’s mission of safeguarding the planet for future generations, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With a proven track record of leadership in the environmental and business sectors, Mr Davies is well-poised to guide WESSA into a new era of impact and sustainability as WESSA approaches a millennium of conservation in Southern Africa,” WESSA said. Davies and the board will play a pivotal role in setting the strategic direction for WESSA ensuring the continued success of initiatives aimed at combatting climate change, conserving biodiversity and reducing pollution. He will work closely with a dedicated team of experts, staff, membership, and partners to further the organisation’s mission and advancement in educating, advocating and acting with and for citizens of the country. In accepting his new role, Davies expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with WESSA.

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Chairman of the Board at WESSA,” Davies said. The new board chairman of WESSA, Janssen Davies. Picture: Supplied “Our world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, and I am committed to working alongside our dedicated team to drive meaningful change. Together, we will continue to advocate for policies that promote sustainability, engage communities in environmental stewardship, and lead by example in our efforts to combat climate change, conserve biodiversity, and reduce pollution through our theory of change of Educate, Advocate and Act.” WESSA’s board, management and staff expressed its appreciation to Wandisile Mandlana who has served as Chairman of the Board “with dedication and distinction”.