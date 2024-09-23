New guidebook aims to tackle Africa’s plastic waste crisis

The Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) has introduced a guidebook aimed at addressing Africa's mounting plastic waste crisis. The digital guide, titled Plastic-Free Seas: An Action-Focused Guide for Plastic Management in Africa, is designed to support African nations, cities, and small island states in crafting actionable strategies to reduce plastic waste, achieve sustainable development goals, and meet UN Global Plastics Treaty commitments.

According to Janine Osborne, CEO of SST, Africa consumes less plastic per capita than other regions but is the second most polluted continent. "A rapidly increasing population, poor product design, and limited recycling infrastructure have led to a plastic waste crisis across Africa," Osborne said. Addressing this growing issue while unlocking the socio-economic benefits of sustainable waste management requires an urgent systems-wide response, she added.

A WWF report, Plastic Waste in Africa Identifying Policy Gaps and Opportunities, found that “Africa produces 5% and consumes 4% of global plastic volumes, according to 2015 data. Total global plastic production in 2020 was over 400 million tonnes”. According to 2016 data from Statista, the majority of plastics are produced in China (28%), North America (19%), and Western Europe (19%). These regions are also the largest consumers of plastics, with China consuming 20%, North America 21%, and Western Europe 18%. In contrast, plastic consumption in Africa in 2015 was 16 kg per person, significantly lower than the global average of 45 kg per person and 136 kg per person in Western Europe (Statista, 2016).

The Global Plastics Treaty presents an opportunity to tackle plastic waste, but the obligations could be challenging for developing African nations. Countries are required to draft detailed plans, set targets, and monitor progress. SST's guidebook responds to this by outlining necessary actions across the plastic value chain while highlighting the importance of education, behavioural change, and fiscal incentives. The guide also recognises the unique challenges faced by different African countries. Osborne noted that "investing in recycling plants may not be feasible for smaller nations, making regional collaborations essential in tackling waste“.

The guidebook, developed as part of SST's 2022 international conference, is a key output from the event where delegates from 23 countries worked together to draft the first version. Science writer, Leonie Joubert, who authored the guidebook, described the urgent need for a systemic response to the crisis. She emphasised the role of collective movements, citing the influence organisations like SST can have in shaping policy. The guidebook is available for download on SST's website and serves as a practical tool for African nations to meet global obligations while tackling a regional problem that affects millions.