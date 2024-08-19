New manifesto calls for urgent reform in South Africa’s animal protection laws

The Animal Law Project (ALP) has released its manifesto, “A Manifesto for Transforming Animal Protection in South Africa: A Constitutional Imperative,” marking a pivotal moment in the push for animal rights reform. The manifesto, developed through consultations with experts, civil society, veterinarians, and government representatives, aims to address the glaring deficiencies in the country’s animal protection framework.

South Africa’s current legal framework for animal protection, primarily governed by the Animals Protection Act of 1962, is grossly outdated and out of step with constitutional principles. Despite the Constitutional Court recognising animal welfare as integral to the Constitution in a 2016 ruling, progress has been limited. The ALP’s manifesto underscores this gap, emphasising that while South Africa has made strides in human rights, animal rights remain neglected. The ALP, launched in 2022 as a collaboration between Animal Law Reform South Africa (ALRSA), Humane Society International/Africa (HSI/Africa), and the South African Institute for Advanced Constitutional, Public, Human Rights and International Law (SAIFAC), advocates for an animal protection regime that is constitutionally aligned and responsive to modern ethical considerations.

The manifesto paints a grim picture of animal suffering across various sectors in South Africa. ● Over 1.1 billion land animals, primarily chickens, are produced and slaughtered annually under conditions marked by severe cruelty, including forced confinement and mutilation. ● Wild animals are often commodified under the guise of “sustainable use”, leading to exploitative practices like canned hunting and poaching.

● Aquatic animals are disregarded, with their deaths measured in tonnage rather than as individuals, reflecting a lack of recognition for their sentience. ● Laboratory animals are subjected to testing for non-essential products like cosmetics, with little regulatory oversight. ● Companion animals suffer from neglect, overpopulation, and abuse, with shelters resorting to mass killings due to inadequate resources.

The manifesto calls for comprehensive reforms, proposing three foundational values: constitutional alignment, recognition of animal sentience, and acknowledgment of the intrinsic value of animals. It further outlines ten guiding principles, including animal flourishing, ubuntu, proportionality, and duty of care.

One of the key recommendations is the establishment of a new Animal Welfare Bill, a move the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD) has indicated it might pursue. The ALP’s proposals seek to guide this legislative process by incorporating modern, constitutionally aligned principles into the framework. In addition to the manifesto, the ALP hosted a photographic exhibition in Cape Town and Johannesburg, featuring work from renowned photojournalist Jo-Anne McArthur and local artists from We Animals Media. The exhibition, titled “Justice for Animals? The Lived Reality of Animals in the 21st Century”, highlights the suffering of animals identified in the manifesto, aiming to evoke empathy and drive public discourse on the issue.