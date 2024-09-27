New training programme empowers small-scale livestock farmers

The University of Pretoria (UP) has introduced a comprehensive training and skills development programme for small-scale livestock farmers, marking a significant step towards supporting South Africa’s agricultural transformation. Launched in May this year, the three-year project targets previously disadvantaged farmers in the Tswaing, JB Marks, and Fetakgomo Tubatse municipalities. Its goal is to improve farmers’ knowledge of animal health, biosecurity, and production practices, contributing directly to the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan.

Dr Rebone Moerane of UP’s Faculty of Veterinary Science explained the importance of the initiative, stating, “South Africa has a dual agricultural economy, with an established commercial farming industry and an emerging small-scale farmer sector. “Most of the small-scale farmers are based on communal lands under tribal authority, and they play a significant role in food security, employment, and poverty alleviation.” Despite this, small-scale farmers face numerous challenges, including limited resources, poor infrastructure, and a lack of access to quality training.

Dr Moerane highlighted a critical issue: “Many of these farmers encounter high animal disease rates and low calving or lambing percentages, which poses a serious biosecurity risk to the national herd in South Africa.” The new project is designed to address these challenges by providing practical training in early disease identification, treatment protocols, and prevention strategies. “Our goal is to empower 1,200 farmers to identify animal diseases early and implement basic treatment in collaboration with local veterinarians or veterinary paraprofessionals,” Dr Moerane explained. This, he said, would reduce livestock mortality and help farmers integrate into the national disease surveillance and biosecurity systems. Beyond animal health, the project offers production and seasonal planning assistance, enabling farmers to improve their yields and household incomes.

Participants have already begun implementing their newly acquired skills. One farmer remarked, “I am now empowered to measure the weight of my animal, which helps me with appropriate dosages of over-the-counter products and estimating the possible value of my animal before even loading and transporting it to the local auction.” The initiative also has an economic impact on local communities. Small businesses, such as those providing equipment rentals and catering, have benefited indirectly through their involvement in the project’s operations. As part of the broader plan, the programme is also creating job opportunities. Five qualified and unemployed youth will be trained through an internship programme, while 'community animal health workers' are being recruited through a rigorous screening process.