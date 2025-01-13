New Year fireworks lead to surge in stray animals across Gauteng

Animal welfare organisations across Gauteng reported a sharp increase in stray and abandoned pets during the recent festive season, with many shelters being overwhelmed. Speaking to SABC News, The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Tshwane revealed that pet abandonments doubled compared to previous months, made worse by New Year firecrackers that cause animals to flee in fear.

“Many animals which sustained injuries fleeing the festive fireworks had to be euthanised,” said Tebogo Maredi, owner and educator at the Soshanguve Animal Shelter and Educentre. “Many pets became lost after fleeing their homes during fireworks displays, while others were deliberately abandoned for some reason or the other,” he said. According to Veronica van Greunen, the SPCA Centurion branch took in over 82 cats, with the Watloo SPCA taking in 139 cats and 268 dogs in December alone, over double the average number they would usually receive. Compounding the issue is the lack of resources to cope with the influx.

For some pets, the situation has improved. A three-year-old dog named Lea was recently adopted by a family who had lost their own pet. “He’s a beautiful dog and a perfect companion," said Jackie Middleton, Lea’s new owner. Countless others remain in dire conditions, awaiting care or adoption. The SPCA urged the public to consider the impact of festive activities on pets, encouraging more responsible celebrations to avoid unnecessary distress. Education about animal care and alternatives to fireworks could help mitigate the annual crisis.