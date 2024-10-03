No to ‘slave wage!’ Waste pickers call on companies to pay up on service fees

Johannesburg - a city where bustling streets are often accompanied by the sight of waste pickers, known locally as reclaimers. These unsung heroes of the waste management system are rallying for urgent reforms. The African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) has taken to the media to voice the pressing issues faced by waste pickers, urging local, regional, and national governments, as well as the general public, to recognise their critical role in waste management.

On Sunday, a television programme shed light on the challenges waste pickers encounter in their essential work. The ARO emphasised the need for immediate action, including the payment of service fees by Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), a review of the current 15-cent levy, and stricter enforcement of waste management laws by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). ARO member Papi Mekgwe. Picture: Supplied Waste pickers are a familiar presence in many South African neighbourhoods, yet their contributions often go unrecognised.

ARO argues that these individuals not only collect and sort recyclables but also provide an invaluable service that benefits the environment and the economy. Their work, while often under-appreciated, is essential for reducing landfill waste and promoting recycling efforts. "Without us, the industry would not be able to function," a representative from ARO stated, highlighting the integral role reclaimers play in the national waste management system.

In 2021, South Africa signed the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) agreement, a policy aimed at holding producers accountable for the lifecycle of their products, including waste management. ARO was instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of waste pickers in this agreement, emphasising their role in the recycling ecosystem. "Historically, we have done this work for free. Companies must recognise that waste pickers help keep plastic and other materials out of landfills, saving them money in the process, said an ARO spokesperson."

In a bid to formalise the waste picking sector, the South African Wastepicker Registration System (SAWPRS) was established, registering 80,000 waste pickers since its inception in 2022. This database aims to provide stakeholders with vital information about informal workers in the sector, ensuring they receive proper recognition and compensation. Legislation mandates that registered waste pickers should be paid a service fee by companies whose products generate recyclable waste. However, compliance has been sorely lacking. ARO members Morapedi Moeketsi and Luyanda Hlatshwayo. Pucture: Supplied Despite the 2021 amendments requiring PROs to pay reclaimers a service fee of 15 cents per kilogram, compliance has been minimal. For the past three years, ARO has engaged with the PRO Alliance, proposing clear measures to ensure that over 8,000 registered reclaimers receive their due compensation.

Yet, many PROs have failed to pass on the EPR payments received from companies, effectively undermining the agreed-upon system. "The PRO Alliance is unilaterally undermining a universally agreed-upon policy," ARO stated, calling for urgent action to rectify the situation. Demands for Change ARO's demands are clear:

– Immediate payment of service fees to reclaimers as required by national legislation. – Transparency from the PRO Alliance regarding budgets for waste picker registration and payment. – Acknowledgment that the current 15-cent fee is inadequate and akin to a "slave wage."