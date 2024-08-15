Northern Cape land project marks 10 years of conservation success in Namaqualand

Conservationists gathered in Namaqualand recently to commemorate a decade of successful biodiversity stewardship led by the Northern Cape Land Project. The event, held in Kamieskroon, celebrated the project's role in establishing five new nature reserves and one protected environment within the Succulent Karoo biome.

The initiative, driven by Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA) with funding from WWF South Africa’s Leslie Hill Succulent Karoo Trust (LHSKT), has laid the foundation for further expansions, with several new areas awaiting formal protection. The project’s achievements reflect a collaborative effort between landowners, SANParks, the Northern Cape’s Department of Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Rural Development and Land Reform (DAERL), and Conservation South Africa. It highlights the success of stewardship agreements where landowners retain ownership while committing to conservation-friendly management practices. This model allows for the continued economic use of the land while safeguarding critical biodiversity.

Katherine Forsythe, WWF project manager with the LHSKT, noted the project's broader impact. “The support WFA provided to DAERL and SANParks has refined processes for protected area expansion. The relationships and trust built between stakeholders in key biodiversity areas will have long-lasting effects nationally.” Francois van der Merwe, chairperson of the LHSKT, emphasised the urgency of these efforts, citing climate change, plant poaching, and mining as major threats to the Succulent Karoo.

“Rainfall in the region could drop by as much as 40%, making it critical to secure ecological corridors now,” he said. The celebration also highlighted the dedication of local landowners who have embraced their role as stewards of this unique environment. WFA project manager Ben-Jon Dreyer shared his experiences. “Working on this project has been an eye-opener. It’s inspiring to see how many landowners recognise the biodiversity significance of their land and are committed to preserving it,” Dreyer said.

Significant milestones include the creation of four provincial nature reserves within the Karrasberge Protected Area and the expansion of the Namaqua National Park, which now covers 170, 000 hectares. Additionally, the project helped establish the Gys Wiese Protected Environment and paved the way for an ecological corridor linking the Tankwa National Park with the Cederberg, fulfilling a conservation dream first envisioned in 2008. Despite these successes, bureaucratic delays continue to hinder further progress. Over 22,000 hectares of proposed protected areas are awaiting formal declaration, including one more nature reserve and four new protected environments.