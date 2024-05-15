Northern Cape man and three dogs missing at Bloubergstrand, another deceased

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continues searching for a missing young man and his three dogs on Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, after he went missing on Tuesday. Another man was found deceased.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), Table View SAPS are continuing the search for missing 23-year-old Pierre Lotte from Kathu in the Northern Cape and his three Dachshund dogs along the Bloubergstrand shoreline. “The missing man is last known to have been wearing a cream-coloured shirt. The missing man can also be identified by tattoos on his inner arm. His family has requested privacy in this difficult time,” Lambinon said. NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander, Hein Köhne said at 7.30pm, NSRI Table Bay was alerted by concerned relatives of two men and their three dogs who had not been heard from since 6.30pm after going fishing in the Bloubergstrand area on Kid’s Rock that afternoon.

NSRI Melkbosstrand and the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) were alerted. “It was determined that the two men, ages 47 and 23, from Kathu in the Northern Cape, and their three Dachshund dogs had been fishing at Kid's Rock, off-shore of Bloubergstrand, in the vicinity of the Blue Peter Hotel. “NSRI Melkbosstrand activated crews who responded to investigate and on arriving in the area, following a brief search, the 47-year-old man was found lifeless on the beach near the Blue Peter Hotel. NSRI medics initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts.

“CPR continued on the man while a search for the missing man and for the dogs was commenced. After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics,” Köhne said. The City of Cape Town (CoCT water rescue network was activated. Community medics, Netcare 911 ambulance services, ER24 ambulance services, Western Cape Government Health EMS, SAPS, CoCT Law Enforcement, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, and Big Bay Surf Lifesaving (BBSL) also responded.

The body of the deceased man was taken into the care of police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. NSRI Table Bay crew joined NSRI Melkbosstrand, police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue Services (including Fire and Rescue divers), the local coastwatchers, and BBSL lifeguards, in an extensive shoreline search for the missing man and the three dogs. The NSRI Melkbosstrand rescue craft Rotary's Gift was launched and Metro Control dispatched the EMS rescue squad drone search and rescue team who conducted an extensive thermal aerial search.

“Two NSRI rescue swimmers and two BBSL lifeguards were deployed into the water to free dive search and to reach Kid’s Rock where a search of Kids Rock revealed no signs of the missing man and the three missing dogs. “Despite an extensive air, sea, and shoreline search there remain no signs of the missing man and the dogs. It is believed that they were fishing from Kid’s Rock and that they had been there the day before, fishing at Kid’s Rock, as well. “We believe that they had reached the rock at low tide, but during the incoming high tide, which peaked at 8.30pm, we suspect that somewhere between 6.30pm and 7.30pm they may have tried to swim across the channel,” Köhne said.