NSPCA accuses local bookmaker of promoting illegal cockfighting

The National Council of SPCAs has slammed the Eastern Cape Gambling Board for allegedly allowing a licensed bookmaker to promote and make money from illegal cockfighting. Cockfighting is a brutal blood sport where roosters are forced to fight to the death, often with spurs strapped to their legs.

In a statement on Friday, the animal advocacy group claimed that its investigation uncovered the bookie's actions. WARNING: Video contains graphic scenes "An NSPCA investigation revealed that the bookmaker, referred to as ‘Roosterbet’ for legal reasons, has been offering bets on cockfighting streamed from the Philippines. This is despite online cockfighting being banned in the Philippines since 2022 due to concerns over illegal gambling, criminal activity, and animal cruelty," the NSPCA's Jacques Peacock.

He explained that in December last year, the NSPCA formally warned Roosterbet and reported the matter to the National Gambling Board. According to Peacock, Roosterbet initially claimed it would remove the promotional material and stop live streams pending further clarity from the ECGB. "On December 9, the board's response defended Roosterbet's actions. The board stated that the cockfights were taking place outside the country and no laws were being broken," Peacock said.

However, he maintained that the claim was false. "The NSPCA highlighted that South African law - specifically Section 2A(1)(c) of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 - prohibits not only participating in animal fighting but also promoting and profiting from it in any way. Further, the National Gambling Act 7 of 2004 prohibits gambling on illegal activities. "Despite this, the ECGB doubled down on December 17, insisting that Roosterbet’s actions were lawful," Peacock said.

In January, the NSPCA reported escalated the matter to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition who confirmed that the gambling practices were illegal under SA law. The minister further issued a directive to the ECGB to halt activities. Peacock said the board rejected the minister's directive insisting that it was legal.