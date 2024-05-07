NSPCA calls for transparency over lonely bull elephant at Fairy Glen Reserve

The National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has requested the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve to provide its nature conservation permit and license in terms of the Performing Animals Protection Act 24 of 1935. This, after the NSPCA became aware of an approximately 43-year-old elephant bull who has been in solitary confinement and has been confirmed since 2008.

The reserve also made headlines earlier this year after three lions were left suffering after sustaining serious burns after raging fires hit the Western Cape in February. The NSPCA said almost four months later and CapeNature has yet to respond on the reserve’s compliance with nature conservation and animal exhibition laws citing: “CapeNature confirms that every effort is being made to facilitate compliance and, while the entity has made reasonable effort towards compliance of the facility, CapeNature is not at liberty to discuss the detail of its dealings with Fairy Glen”. The lone elephant at the nature reserve. Picture: NSPCA The NSPCA has therefore submitted an application/request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 (PAIA) to CapeNature.

“We shall seek information about the compliance status, as well as Cape Nature’s dealings with Fairy Glen. “The welfare of the bull is at risk, with the NSPCA-appointed veterinarian noted muscle atrophy, which requires a specialised diet. The NSPCA has confirmation from Fairy Glen that the elephant is not receiving any supplements with its food and that the private facility relies on donations from the public to sustain the elephant’s feeding. “The elephant only receives lucerne, vegetables, hay, and spekboom. Cape Nature has an obligation thanks to the NSPCA’s previous high court litigation, to consider welfare in its decision-making regarding the animal,” the organisation said.