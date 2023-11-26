NSRI continues search for missing teenager at Jabula Beach; assists yacht in distress near Durban

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continues to search for a teenager who went missing while surfing at Jabula Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday. Jan Hofman, NSRI St Lucia Station Commander, reported that their duty crew were alerted by the South African Police Services (SAPS) about a drowning in progress at 4.22pm.

NSRI St Lucia rescue swimmers, SAPS, and iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers were dispatched to the scene. A 14-year-old male was rescued from the water by local Good Samaritan, Mr. Dali Ncebo Xulu, and after medical assessment by NSRI medics, was released without needing further medical care. Xulu has been praised for his life-saving action. However, a 17-year-old local male remains missing, with no sign of him found during an extensive sea and shoreline search, Hofman added.

The search, involving police divers, park rangers, and NSRI St Lucia, continued into Sunday. The teenager is believed to have been caught in rip currents before disappearing underwater. Hofman expressed sympathy for the family of the missing teenager during this challenging time.

In a separate incident on Friday in the same province, the NSRI Durban duty crew launched the rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 6 at 11.55am to assist a sailing yacht struggling to reach the International Mooring at Point Yacht Club. The yacht, sailing from the Seychelles to Durban, experienced motor mechanical failure and requested assistance upon arrival. NSRI Durban, along with the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Durban Port Control, Point Yacht Club Commodore, SAPS Sea Borderline Control, and Telkom Maritime Radio Services, had been monitoring the yacht for 10 days.