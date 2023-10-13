Pick n Pay and WWF South Africa extend partnership to tackle carbon emissions and food waste

Pick n Pay announced the extension of its partnership with WWF South Africa, marking a renewed commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its Group by 2050. The collaboration, initiated in 2006 to address over-exploited fish stocks, has evolved into a transformative, long-term partnership. While its roots were in fisheries improvement projects, the focus has now expanded to encompass critical issues within the entire food system.

According to a press release, the extended partnership will tackle Scope 3 emissions and align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set targets across Pick n Pay's supply chain. The collaboration also aims to develop strategies to reduce food waste within the supply chain. Vaughan Pierce, Executive of ESG at Pick n Pay, emphasised the significance of engaging suppliers in managing water and climate-related risks.

"This strategic collaboration will transform the operations and value chains of the Pick n Pay Group, making them more sustainable, resilient, and environmentally friendly," Pierce said. The collaboration aims to leverage the combined capabilities of Pick n Pay and WWF to reduce adverse environmental impacts throughout production and consumption cycles. Long-term objectives include supporting environmental impact reduction in the agricultural supply chain and minimising food loss and waste, particularly for selected products such as palm oil. Justin Smith, Head of Business Development at WWF South Africa, highlighted the importance of corporate engagement in transforming markets for sustainable development. He expressed excitement about working with Pick n Pay and their suppliers to make sustainable practices a reality.

In addition to addressing carbon emissions and food waste, the partnership will build upon ongoing marine conservation efforts within the Marine Programme, extending its reach into other areas. Pick n Pay's commitment to sustainability through its partnership with WWF South Africa underscores its dedication to addressing climate change and environmental concerns. The company aims to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, with current reported progress at 28%. The renewed partnership aligns with Pick n Pay's existing efforts to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, including implementing an energy resilience plan and pursuing renewable energy and energy efficiency targets.