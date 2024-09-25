PICS: Dog on death’s door to make full recovery

*Graphic images may disturb sensitive viewers The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was elated to reveal the recovery of one of its rescues who was at death’s door.

Jack, a dog that spent his life chained-up, was found full of parasites, underweight, and the chain around his neck had grown into his skin. He was found with no water or food in sight. The SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham said Inspector Werner Taljaard smelled Jack before he saw him at a residence in Grassy Park.

The chain around Jack’s neck. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “The sickening odour of rot is unmistakable. But nothing could have prepared our inspector for the full horror of what he found. Jack’s chain was so entangled that his mobility was limited to just a few steps. He was covered in ticks, they were packed into his ears, all over his body, and even in his eyes. “A tennis ball-sized growth dangling from his neck wound, was the only thing about him with any freedom of movement. Shockingly, his suffering was of no concern to the four individuals living in the house, it was as if the stench of neglect and pain wasn’t filling the air they breathed every day,” Abraham said. Inspector Taljaard managed to obtain a warrant from Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to rescue Jack from his pitiful situation.

Jack had to be sedated. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA During the rescue, it was found the sharp ends of the cable ties used to secure Jack had penetrated deeply into the wound in his neck. It could not be removed without emergency surgery and Jack had to be transported to the SPCA hospital with his chain intact. “While sedation brought him his first taste of relief, it left our veterinary team shocked. As they carefully shaved the area, they could finally see the full extent of his wounds, and it was bad. With the chain finally removed and the site cleaned and sterile, Jack was fully anaesthetised for surgery to remove the large growth of skin that would’ve left him feeling choked, even without the 2kg weight of the chain he’d carried,” Abraham said. The SPCA said the ticks must have driven the poor animal to the point of madness.