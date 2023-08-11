PICS: Empowering youth and transforming last-mile delivery in South Africa

In the face of a challenging unemployment crisis among South African youth, Green Riders has emerged as a trailblazer, championing micro-mobility and sustainable job creation. Inspired by the words of Nelson Mandela, the organisation believes in the power of positive change and envisions a brighter future for the youth and the environment.

South Africa has been grappling with an alarming unemployment rate, with young people aged 15–34 being the most affected. Last year, the unemployment rate for those aged 15–24 reached a staggering 61%, while the rate for the 25–34 age group stood at 39.9%. The lack of job opportunities and inadequate wages has left many young individuals feeling disheartened and uncertain about their prospects. In response to this pressing issue, Green Riders has identified a unique opportunity to empower youth by focusing on the last-mile delivery market. This sector has been relatively untapped in South Africa, largely due to a lack of motorbike culture.

To create a cyclist-friendly city and a more sustainable future, Green Riders has joined forces with not-for-profits. Picture: Supplied Green Riders aims to revolutionise this market by introducing e-bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation for last-mile delivery and providing training to South African youth. One of the crucial aspects that Green Riders is addressing is the need for safe infrastructure for e-bicycles. Currently, South Africa lacks dedicated and separated cycling lanes, hindering the growth of micro-mobility solutions.

By promoting the adoption of e-bicycles and creating safe cycling lanes, Green Riders seeks to decarbonise the delivery sector and reduce congestion on the roads. As Craig Atkinson, CEO of Green Riders, emphasises, "We can transform this reality and ensure equitable access to safe and efficient transportation for all." However, challenges remain in establishing a cyclist-friendly city. Cape Town's infrastructure poses numerous hurdles, from inadequate cycling lanes to the absence of charging stations for e-bicycles. Genevieve Olivier, director of Social Impact for Green Riders, highlights the significance of charging stations, which not only promote sustainable transportation, but also enable micro-mobility delivery services to flourish, benefiting both the environment and the local economy.

The perspective of Green Riders' youth employees sheds light on the impact of these changes on their lives. Thembakazi Mavatsha, a Green Rider, finds empowerment in her work, saying, "It boosts my confidence, and I’m able to deal with different kinds of people." Onika Mesani, another Green Rider, values the flexibility and eco-friendliness of the job, stating, "You just charge your batteries and get on the road and make money." To create a cyclist-friendly city and a more sustainable future, Green Riders has joined forces with not-for-profits like Young Urbanists and the Active Mobility Forum through the Supplier Development Initiatives (SDI) Trust.

The Safe Passage Programme, endorsed by the City of Cape Town Mayors' Office, aims to construct a safe route connecting Langa to the CBD. This initiative includes upgrading existing cycling lanes, implementing traffic calming measures, and enhancing public spaces and intersections. Roland Postma, managing director of Young Urbanists, emphasises the significance of safe cycling lanes, stating, "Safe cycling lanes can empower the micro-economy, address historical injustices, and foster inclusive and green economic growth." By supporting initiatives like Green Riders and investing in safe infrastructure, the Safe Passage Programme aims to break the barriers of apartheid-era spatial planning and create a more equitable and accessible South Africa.