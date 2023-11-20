PICS: Guide catches rare sighting of African leopard cubs at Isimangaliso Wetland Park

In the serene landscapes of Isimangaliso Wetland Park, a routine bird watching expedition transformed into an extraordinary wildlife encounter when Ian Ferreira, a St Lucia-based specialist bird guide, stumbled upon two African leopard cubs, an exceptionally rare sight. "I was on a drive on the western shores of Isimangaliso Wetlands Park looking for birds. In the distance far ahead, on the road, I noticed two leopard cubs. One was so pale and tawny coloured that from a distance, it looked like a lion cub," shared Ferreira, reflecting on the remarkable moment.

As the group cautiously approached, the cubs gracefully retreated into the dense coastal forest. However, Ferreira noted, "the pale 'strawberry' leopard remained peeping at us through the undergrowth". Specialist guide Ian Ferreira spotted a pair of African leopard cubs in the Isimangaliso Wetland Park. Picture: Ian Ferreira / Supplied Leopard cubs are usually left alone in thick bush or in secluded mountain hides while their mother is out on the hunt. The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) sheds light on the diversity of African leopards, highlighting their size and colour variations influenced by location and habitat.