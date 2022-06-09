PICS: London ‘World Book of Records’ recognises India’s Sikkim as the world’s first organic and crime-free state

The ‘World Book of Records’, London, has recognised the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim as the world’s first state to establish a 100% organic policy, which has seen the banning of chemical fertilisers and pesticides throughout the state. This honour emphasises that the state has become the first in the world to implement a 100% organic policy. In a report by ‘The Indian Weekender’, Ganga Prasad, the governor of Sikkim, received the award at an event held in Gangtok.

‘World Book of Records’ chairperson Dr Diwakar Sukul and British MP Virendra Sharma thanked the governor of Sikkim and the state on the occasion. This shift to ban agricultural chemicals has helped over 66 000 agricultural households lead healthier and more affordable lives. The Demtam Valley in Sikkim is a popular tourist destination and is renowned for its majestic scenery. Picture: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/AFP Since Sikkim banned the import of all pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilisers and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in 2003 and became the world’s first fully certified organic state in 2016, wildlife has returned, crop yields have improved, and tourists are flocking to the Himalayan state. ‘The Washington Post’ reported in May 2018 that Sikkim had launched a radical experiment in 2003 when its leaders decided to phase out pesticides on every farm in the state, a move without precedent in India and the world.

This was a hugely significant transition for India, a nation whose agricultural progress was built on the introduction of chemical fertilisers and pesticides which boosted agricultural output, helped stave off hunger, kept food prices down and reduced the country’s reliance on foreign aid. Owing to this indiscriminate, widespread use of chemicals in farming practices, India saw a spike in cancer rates among farmers and people living close to agricultural lands. Rivers became polluted and soils became infertile. Indian bus passengers in a bus at the Sikkim bus terminus in Siliguri. Picture: Diptendu Dutta/AFP

Sikkim’s leaders say they were driven to go all-organic by those concerns and because pesticide residue, including from some chemicals banned in other countries, was tainting fish, vegetables, and rice. The state also earned the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) renowned Future Policy Gold Award, beating 51 nominees worldwide. In a report by ‘Northeast Today’, Sikkim’s good governance policy in the economy and environment promoted the equitable distribution of wealth. Further, the sustainable economic model provided people in the state with equal opportunities to grow, which ultimately made the state free of crime. The World Book of Records is a London-based organisation which catalogues and authenticates records worldwide and honours the people and places which have made remarkable contributions to humankind and worldwide peace.

