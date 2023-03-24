Extended power outages and all the disruptions they bring have frustratingly become a daily feature of life in South Africa. Imagine if we could maximise the power of nature instead of relying on fossil fuels. With this in mind, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) South Africa will be joining the WWF network in “60 minutes of Celebration” today (Saturday) from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

According to WWF South Africa, since 2007, this hour has been used to shine a spotlight on the issues of climate change and nature loss reaching over 190 countries and territories and millions of people around the globe. WWF South Africa will be marking the hour by asking supporters to pause, reflect and celebrate the abundance of nature and what she provides, using the hashtag #NatureIsAlwaysOn.

Pedzi Gozo, executive director strategic communications with WWF South Africa said: “We are encouraging everyone to take a break from their daily routine to spend 60 minutes doing something positive for themselves and our planet. “Our message for our communities and across the nation is that nature never switches off. From abundant sunshine to the food we eat, the water we drink and the incredible beauty that feeds our souls, nature provides for us.” WWF supporters across the country can take part in the #NatureIsAlwaysOn campaign in their own time by pledging an hour for Earth on the campaign site. Anyone who makes a pledge is in line for a prize consisting of a glamping getaway for five with Africamps.

To mark the traditional hour for Earth from 8.30pm to 9.30pm today, WWF is inviting supporters to quieten their minds and connect to nature with a free online wellness and mindfulness “Nature&You” session. The online event will go live on the WWF South Africa YouTube channel and will be hosted by Anesu Mbizvo, an experienced yoga and meditation teacher, medical doctor and founder of The Nest Space in Johannesburg.

Also today, WWF will be co-hosting a “Connect to Nature” Global Children’s Designathon 2023 for children aged 8 to 12 at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Johannesburg. At this event, a group of 40 learners will explore the topics of nature and biodiversity and what can be done to reverse nature loss. How will you be marking #NatureIsAlwaysOn?