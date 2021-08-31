Poachers caught with West Coast rock lobsters at Cape Point Marine Protected Area

The swift reaction of Cape Town’s Specialised Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of four marine poachers on Saturday, 28 August 2021. The unit responded to a complaint of a small vessel deploying fishing nets within the Olifantsbos Marine Protected Area, just off the Cape Peninsula.

Members of the Specialised Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit were deployed alongside an officer from the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement to investigate. The suspects were located and arrested after attempting to flee the scene. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below Charges of fishing in a restricted zone and being in possession of West Coast Rock Lobsters without a permit were laid against the suspects.

Officers confiscated 56 West Coast rock lobsters, of which 26 were in ‘berry’ (egg-carrying females), and 16 were undersized. According to the regulations set by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, only crayfish with a minimum body width of 80mm may be removed from the sea with the harvesting of egg-carrying females strictly prohibited. Six ring nets and one rubber duck vessel were also confiscated from the suspects. The World Wildlife Fund Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative classifies the West Coast Rock Lobster as a Red Status “Do Not Buy” species because of their drastically declining numbers.

The following regulations summarised by the Two Oceans Aquarium should be adhered to: Open season: Make sure you know when the season for West Coast rock lobster opens and only fish for them during this time. Permit: Get a permit for West Coast rock lobster from your local post office or marine environment authority.

Bag limit: Only four West Coast rock lobster are allowed per person per day. You may not sell your catch and you must transport the lobsters in their whole state. Size limit: Only crayfish with a minimum size of 80mm may be removed from the sea. Respect egg-carrying females: You may not take out female lobsters that are in berry. Return them to the sea immediately.