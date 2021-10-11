Podcasts for the environment - Power, People and Planet with Kumi Naidoo. Episode One: Carne Ross

Feeling at all freaked out by the state of the world at the moment? Wondering what you can do about it? Join Kumi Naidoo, the veteran social and environmental justice campaigner, to tackle some of the biggest issues of our time in a series of podcasts.

We at the environmental division of iol.co.za and Simply Green are thrilled to bring you these podcasts. In each episode Kumi is joined by activists, artists and community leaders who are dismantling our broken system - and building something better in its place. Hear their stories. Learn what has kept them fighting. Find out how we all can make a difference.

In the first episode, Kumi’s first guest is Carne Ross - Writer, former British diplomat and founder of Independent Diplomat. The once British diplomat and now self proclaimed 'gentle anarchist', Ross describes in this episode how solving today’s problems starts with shedding our assumptions about what works and what is possible. LISTEN TO PODCAST HERE

“Due to Covid-19 people have been questioning their basic contract. Is this government protecting me, and are these politicians doing what they claim to do, which is to look after us and to protect our health?” Drawing inspiration from diverse movements and places - the ancient Greeks, the philosophy of anarchy, and a Brazilian city - Ross reveals practical steps for re-imagining democracies so that they are capable of tackling the biggest challenges of our times. * Follow Kumi Naidoo on social media on Learn More about Power, People & Planet by visiting: https://powerpeopleplanet.org, on his Facebook page or on Twitter.