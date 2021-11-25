Podcasts for the environment - Power, People and Planet with Kumi Naidoo. Episode Three: Tasneem Essop

Feeling at all freaked out by the state of the world at the moment? Wondering what you can do about it? Join Kumi Naidoo, the veteran social and environmental justice campaigner, to tackle some of the biggest issues of our time in a series of podcasts.

In the third episode, Kumi’s guest Tasneem Essop is the Executive Director of Climate Action Network. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below ​

"There's nothing like watching the home that you live in being demolished by bulldozers to make you politically conscious." Growing up in Cape Town's District 6 in the 1970s, Tasneem experienced racial segregation, forced eviction and discrimination first hand. Her anti-apartheid activism eventually took her into politics, serving as a provincial environment minister in South Africa’s post-apartheid ANC government. As a radical minister within a conservative bureaucracy, Tasneem fought to connect environmental issues to poverty and development.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE Read more:

* @TasneemEssop @CANIntl * Follow Kumi Naidoo on social media on Learn More about Power, People & Planet by visiting: https://powerpeopleplanet.org, on his Facebook page or on Twitter.

Podcasts produced by the Green Economy Coalition, the world’s largest movement for a green and fair economy. * We at the environmental division of iol.co.za and Simply Green are thrilled to bring you these podcasts. In each episode Kumi is joined by activists, artists and community leaders who are dismantling our broken system - and building something better in its place.