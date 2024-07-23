President Cyril Ramaphosa signs Climate Change Bill into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Climate Change Bill on Tuesday, July 23, setting forth a comprehensive national response to climate change. This landmark legislation aims to enhance South Africa’s capacity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build climate resilience, and promote new job opportunities in the green economy.

The Climate Change Act is designed to align policies that impact South Africa’s climate change response, ensuring a smooth transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. It strengthens coordination between national sector departments and sets the framework for meeting the commitments outlined in South Africa’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. South Africa’s NDCs represent the country's commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of global climate change mitigation efforts. As one of over 190 signatories to the Paris Agreement, South Africa’s actions are crucial in the global fight against climate change.

The Act aims to address climate impacts across various sectors, including water resources, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, human health, energy, industry, human settlements, disaster management, and biodiversity. “The Climate Change Act is a critical framework for guiding our response to the climate crisis,” said James Reeler, WWF South Africa's senior manager for climate action. “After nearly ten years of engagement, it is heartening to see this Act finally passed. Over this period, South Africa has emitted over 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, and the evidence of climate change impacts on people’s lives and livelihoods has become increasingly apparent.”

The Act formalises the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), providing key advisory support to the government on climate mitigation and adaptation. Louise Naudé, WWF’s senior climate change engagement specialist and commissioner on the PCC, emphasised the commission's role. “The act formalises the PCC as a Schedule 3 entity with a strong advisory role to the government. The effective relations we've built with the presidency and key ministries will persist, ensuring that diverse views are considered and based on solid evidence,” Naudé said. The law also mandates national, provincial, and municipal governments to integrate climate change considerations into their planning and operations.