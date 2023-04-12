Prisoners rescue injured baby owl at Leeuwkop prison

A love for animals runs deeper than most may think, and we may find these animal heroes and saviours in unlikely places. Last week a baby barn owl or owlet was rescued by prisoners in the Leeuwkop Detention Facility in Leeuwkop, just north of Rivonia, Gauteng.

Dr Karin Lourens from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital was contacted by officials at the prison after prisoners rescued the owlet, which had fallen from its nest situated on high roof rafters. Upon collecting the baby owl from the prison, Lourens shared on Facebook that “some prisoners in the Medium C facility realised that the owlet was injured and made a plan to contact us for assistance”. After what seemed like an eternity of security checks, Lourens finally meet up with the rescuers, who had carefully bedded down the nestling in a bucket.

A quick examination revealed that the owl had suffered multiple broken bones and it was rushed off for stabilisation at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. “Although a guarded prognosis, we will do everything we can for this little one,” Lourens said. Lourens and her dedicated team treats indigenous animals free of charge, relying solely on the donations and support of the community.