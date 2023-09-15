Renowned environmental education conference to kick off in Gauteng

The Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) is proud to announce its hosting of the International Environmental Education Association of Southern Africa (EEASA) Conference in September 2023. Under the central theme of “Education, Advocacy, and Action to Advance ESD in Southern Africa” this conference underscores the pivotal role that education plays in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for our region.

The EEASA conference stands as an annual confluence of environmental educators, accomplished researchers, dedicated practitioners, and influential policymakers from across the globe. These participants share a profound dedication to advancing environmental education and sustainability. This year’s conference offers an unparalleled platform to celebrate and showcase the far-reaching impact of biodiversity and environmental initiatives, not only within South Africa and Africa but also through the collaborations with international environmental partner organisations. The event anticipates the attendance of approximately 200 delegates, each contributing their unique perspectives and expertise to this vital cause.

Cindy-Lee Cloete, Head of Programmes and Projects at WESSA said: “2023 marks the 20th anniversary of WESSA’s Eco School’s Programme in South Africa. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) has been honoured with the privilege of hosting the 2023 International EEASA conference. “The Eco Schools Programme has left an indelible mark on schools and communities alike. As part of our unwavering commitment to conserving and restoring ecosystems, fostering best practices, promoting education and scientific knowledge, and embracing both time-tested and innovative methods, the Eco Schools Programme will continue to be a driving force in shaping a brighter future for generations to come,” Cloete said. The principal sponsor for this year’s WESSA| EEASA Conference is the EPR Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA).

Keith Anderson, CEO of eWASA, emphasised the significance of partnering with organisations like WESSA and EEASA. “eWASA recognises the paramount importance of engaging civil society and collaborating with stakeholders such as WESSA and EEASA,” Anderson said. “We appreciate the invaluable research, environmental advocacy, and essential functions they perform, all of which contribute significantly to our mission of fostering long-term support for our shared goals.” The conference will delve into a diverse range of themes, including:

Advancing EE and ESD Policy at all levels aims to explore strategies for advancing Environmental Education (EE) and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) policies. Discussions will revolve around policy frameworks, advocacy, and implementation, ensuring the integration of environmental and sustainability principles into educational systems. Strengthening ESD through capacity building, training and professional development focuses on enhancing the skills and competencies of educators, practitioners, and professionals in the field of environmental education. By investing in capacity building and professional development, we can empower individuals to effectively promote sustainable practices, engage communities, and facilitate transformative learning experiences.

Transformative and inclusive partnerships and networks to promote local action with youth and communities highlights the importance of forging partnerships and networks to drive local action for environmental sustainability. It explores collaborative approaches involving youth, community organisations, businesses, and government entities. Advancing research, development, monitoring and evaluation for a sustainable future delves into the critical role of research, development, monitoring, and evaluation in shaping a sustainable future. It focuses on evidence-based practices, innovation, and data-driven decision-making to drive environmental conservation and sustainable development. Re-envisioning skills and jobs for sustainable livelihoods explores the evolving landscape of skills and jobs in the context of sustainable livelihoods. It discusses the need for innovative approaches to education and training that equip individuals with the skills required for the green economy.