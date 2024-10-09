Residents along Harts and Vaal rivers urged to be cautious as presence of cholera is confirmed

The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged communities and water users along the Harts and Vaal rivers from Christiana downstream to be careful in the use of the raw (untreated) water from the rivers. On Wednesday, the department said during raw water sampling in September, water from five sites namely; Wentzel Dam, Schweizer Reneke, Christiana, Barkley West Caravan Park, and Douglas Weir indicated the presence of cholera.

“Communities are advised not to drink or come into contact with the raw water from the rivers. Follow-up sampling on the river is in process and will indicate extent and area of caution. “The communities under the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Francis Baard, and Pixley ka Seme District Municipalities and the water services authorities in the area have been requested to take extra care in the water treatment process, disinfection and chlorination of the water,” the department said. It said the chlorination of water is effective in safeguarding water from the risk of cholera.

The Naledi, Greater Taung, Leekwa Teemane, Magareng, Dikgatlong Sol Plaatje, Siyacuma, and Phokwane Municipalities treat water from the rivers to ensure it is safe for consumption. Water is tested to ensure safe drinking water. Water not meeting the required standard would not be supplied for drinking and domestic use, the department said. “The Vaal River is a "workhorse river" serving the Gauteng, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape provinces, supplying water to various users for domestic, industrial, mine, and agricultural use that contribute to nutrients in the river. “All possible pollution sources from the Bloemhof Dam to Douglas are considered, specifically from the discharge of wastewater treatment works. The required compliance monitoring and enforcement activities will continue to ensure compliance,” the department said.