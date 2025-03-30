Rhino conservation success: Two calves born at CARE for wild rhino sanctuary

March marked another win for rhino conservation for CARE for Wild Rhino Sanctuary after the birth of two rhinos, weeks apart. These births marked the 23rd and 24th rhino calf births at Care for Wild.

On Saturday, Care for Wild shared breaking news that rhino orphan Fern gave birth to her first calf and the 24th rhino calf to be born at the sanctuary. “As a first-time mom, Fern is doing so well, and we are so proud of her. Her little son is full of energy and brimming with confidence, and it is a pleasure and a privilege to watch him daily,” Care for Wild said. “This new rhino life is again testament to the bigger picture of rhino conservation and the efforts to save a species from extinction.”

Fern was a young orphan who sustained injuries and wounds from hyenas. She was rescued after wandering alone for six weeks. She received intensive care whilst her tail healed and was soon introduced to the other orphans. She became best friends with Khanya, Rose and Rubybelle, and the crash have remained close friends ever since. Earlier this month, Twinkle gave birth to her second rhino calf at Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. Meanwhile, on the morning of March 12, Care for Wild welcomed the 23rd rhino calf born to released orphans. Care for Wild CEO and founder Petronel Nieuwoudt received a radio call from the Intensive Protection Zone, informing her that Twinkle had given birth to her second calf, another daughter.

“This newborn marks the 23rd rhino born to successfully rehabilitated and released rhino orphans at Care for Wild,” Care for Wild said. “During this birth, Twinkle appeared calm and confident, a testament to how far she has come since giving birth to her first calf, Coco, in 2022. “The new calf is small but healthy and strong, while big sister Coco is already showing great interest in her new sibling,” Care for Wild continued.