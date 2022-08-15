Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Rhino recaptured with bruises after escaping from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

A rhino that escaped from the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park last week was recaptured. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Rustenburg – A rhino that escaped from the Mbuzane side of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) has been recaptured, the park said.

It was one of two rhinos that escaped from the park last week.

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said their game capture unit had caught the animal.

"Yesterday, reports of individuals who were walking along the fence were received and a chopper was dispatched to monitor the area. As it was flying above the fence not far from the Cengeni gate, a rhino was spotted just outside the fence.

"[The] Ezemvelo Game Capture Unit was deployed and the rhino was recaptured and released inside the HiP without any difficulties," he said.

"The rhino only had bruises, which might have been the result of falling. It was released along the iMfolozi River inside the HiP."

Mntambo said one of the two lions reported to have escaped had not yet been found.

"Ezemvelo Rangers are on foot patrol outside HiP following any sighting report received."

Two lions escaped from the park last week. Community members reportedly killed one lion after it killed four cows. They went on to protest, forcing the park to close its Cengeni gate.

"A group of people has blocked the road next to the nearby Sasol garage. The protest is too far from the gate, but as a precaution, Ezemvelo advises the public to avoid using the Cengeni gate, which is currently closed. The gate may be opened later today when it is safe to do so," Mntambo said.

IOL

