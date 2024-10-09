Scholar transport operators can get free vehicle safety checks in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle safety checks for all scholar transports on Thursday, October 10. The free safety checks will be available in Cape Town and Malmesbury.

The Western Cape Department of Mobility said this is part of its initiative to ensure that all vehicles transporting learners are roadworthy and meet the highest safety standards. This comes just after one teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Mitchells Plain after the taxi she was travelling in overturned last week. The overloaded Toyota Quantum had been carrying 28 passengers when it flipped on its roof along Swartklip Road.

Vehicle inspections will be conducted between 8.30am and 3pm and will be covering a comprehensive range of essential components to ensure safe and reliable transportation for learners. The inspections will focus on critical safety elements such as tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhausts, wipers, and licence discs. Scholar transport operators are encouraged to take full advantage of this free service to identify and address potential issues that may compromise vehicle safety. Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson, Muneera Allie said responsible operators should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition which plays a key role in preventing collisions and breakdowns on the road.

“The safety of learners remains our top priority, and this initiative highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly for those who transport children to and from school daily. Scholar transport vehicles are often required to travel under varying road conditions, making it even more critical to ensure that they are properly maintained,” Allie said. It should be noted, that this initiative is not a full roadworthy test but a vehicle inspection to test the fitness of vehicles. Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku said by participating in the free inspections, operators are contributing to safer roads and safer journeys for learners.

“We urge all scholar transport operators to work with us and take proactive steps in ensuring that their vehicles meet the necessary safety standards,” Sileku said. Venue details: Gene Louw Traffic College Time: 8.30am – 3pm Venue: Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell