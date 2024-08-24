Search for missing man swept off rocks in Stilbaai continues

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed a 22-year-old man is missing at sea after being swept off rocks by a wave at Stilbaai in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon. The NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew was activated just before 1pm through a community WhatsApp group of a drowning in progress at Stilbaai, between Robberg Nature Reserve and Kranshoek, near Plettenberg Bay.

“A Kranshoek man (believed to be aged 30), had reached a residence above the cliffs of a popular hiking trail and the popular fishing coastline, where he reported that his friend, aged 22, also from Krasnshoek, had been swept off rocks by a wave at Stilbaai while they were on the shoreline and he was in peril in the water. It remains unclear to NSRI the circumstances of the two men being at Stilbaai. “The man reported that he had tried to save his friend but after all attempts to save his friend, and with no cell signal at the remote location, he made the difficult decision to run for help. Covering a significant distance he reached a farm residence above the cliffs where he appealed to the residents to raise the alarm. The resident, believed to be a local farmer, alerted Tech Security, and NSRI was activated, along with Western Cape Government Health EMS Metro Control and the South African Police Service (SAPS),” Lambinon said. The NSRI rescue craft The Courtenay's Rescue and Free Runner were launched and responded to the scene. NSRI rescue swimmers, an EMS rescue squad and EMS ambulance, the SAPS, an NSRI rescue vehicle, and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter also responded.

A Good Samaritan, Duran de Villiers, who heard about the incident, immediately volunteered to respond aboard his private boat from Knysna and used his aerial drone to assist emergency services and the NSRI. De Villiers was commended for assisting during the extensive search efforts. “It was determined that because of the significant distance that the man had needed to cover to reach a place where the alarm could be raised some significant time lapse had passed since the incident happened. The friend was later brought back to the scene by police to point out exactly where his friend had been swept off rocks by a wave.

“Upon the rescue resources' arrival on the scene, during the incoming tide, sea conditions were found to be rough, and extensive search efforts were commenced. An extensive sea, air, and shoreline search has revealed no signs of the missing man. The SAPS’ Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS) were activated. SAPS WPDS are continuing in an ongoing search and Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident,” Lambinon said. The friend of the missing man had to be transported to hospital for shock. He is in a stable condition. [email protected]