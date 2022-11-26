Security guard killed responding to cable theft at a sewerage plant

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner of the SAPS Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the killing of a security guard who was responding to a cable theft at a sewerage plant. Manamela said they would not tolerate the killing of any officers in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We will use all available resources to hunt (them) down, ensuring that those who are involved in the security officer’s murder feel the might of the law,” said Manamela. The 46-year old security guard was killed as he was reportedly responding to a cable theft incident at a business site situated within a wastewater plant in Leslie, Mbombela. Mbombela police are investigating the incident which, according to witness statements, occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement issued by the office of the provincial commissioner said soon after the incident was reported to a local private security company, the company dispatched a security vehicle to investigate. Leslie police were also alerted and went to the scene where the theft was in progress. Upon arrival, police were met with the gruesome scene of the lifeless body of the private security guard, whose name cannot be disclosed as next of kin are yet to be informed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Emergency services were summoned, only to declare the security guard deceased. Police also discovered spent bullet cartridges on the ground. Preliminary investigation suggests that a personal firearm belonging to the victim could have been stolen during the incident. Further than that, police discovered that an electric cable had been stolen.

Story continues below Advertisement