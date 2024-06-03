Shark Bite kits vandalised, first-aid equipment stolen in Jeffreys Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) expressed its disappointment after two acts of vandalism targeted its Shark BIte kits in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said one kit was vandalised, and the first-aid equipment was stolen, leaving the protective box irreparably damaged.

He said another Snake Bite kit was damaged during what seemed to be an attempted theft. However, it appears that the thieves abandoned their attempt, and the box now needs to be repaired. "These Shark Bite kits are more than just first aid supplies; they are essential life-saving tools. Designed to provide immediate medical assistance in shark bite incidents, the kits have compression devices to stop bleeding effectively. "Their effectiveness has been demonstrated several times in recent years, showcasing their vital role in the NSRI's beach safety measures. Having these kits readily available at some strategic beaches gives first responders immediate access to critical life-saving equipment, ensuring swift action in emergencies," Lambinon said.

He said the NSRI now had to replace the stolen equipment and repair the damaged box which will cost the organisation R5,000. The NSRI has appealed to the public to assist in getting the funding. "Your support can significantly impact maintaining beach safety and saving lives. Regardless of the amount, your donation will play a crucial role in our ongoing mission to keep our beaches safe.

"To contribute towards replacing these kits, please contact Renée at 021 4344011 or email [email protected]," Lambinon said. The NSRI further emphasised that in a shark bite situation, stop the bleeding as soon as possible and contact the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre at 087 094 9774 for assistance. [email protected]