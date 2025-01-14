Shark nets removed from Durban beaches. These are the beaches affected

The eThekwini Municipality has announced the immediate closure of multiple beaches following the removal of shark safety gear by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board as a precaution against severe weather. The affected beaches include Thekwini Beach, Country Club Beach, Laguna Beach, Brighton Beach, Westbrook Beach, Bronze Beach, uMhlanga Main Beach, and Umgababa Beach. The closures aim to ensure public safety and will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision comes as Durban braces for strong south-southwesterly winds of 30 to 50 km/h and a 90% chance of rain, with a temperature of 25°C forecast for Wednesday, January 15. Rainfall is expected to total approximately 6mm during the day, with similar conditions persisting overnight. The weather report also indicates high humidity levels—72% during the day and 80% at night—and a UV Index of 8, classified as very high. The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board’s removal of shark safety gear is standard procedure during severe weather, as high waves and strong currents can damage the equipment and pose additional risks to swimmers.