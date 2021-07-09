Ships illegally dumping plastic bottles on SA beaches - study

Ships are a major source of plastic bottles littering on South African beaches. This is according to a new study by researchers at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology and Nelson Mandela University.

The findings, just published in the journal Environmental Pollution, show that some bottles drift across the Indian Ocean from countries in Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia. The researchers collected bottles and other single-use containers at 32 beaches around the South African coast to infer their sources based on their age and country of manufacture.

Most bottles were plastic, despite well-developed recycling initiatives for polyethene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethene (HDPE) bottles in South Africa. “The problem is that we produce so many single-use bottles in South Africa that even the relatively high recovery rates achieved translate into billions of bottles not being recycled,” said lead researcher Professor Peter Ryan.

Bottle densities were greatest at urban beaches, where most come from local, land-based sources. Street litter in Cape Town and Gqeberha was dominated by bottles made in South Africa (99%), with foreign-manufactured bottles increasing from urban (4%) through semi-urban (24%) to remote beaches (45%). Foreign bottles were most common at beaches in De Hoop Nature Reserve and the Namaqualand National Park, where more than 70% were from other countries. “Almost all foreign bottles were PET water bottles from China and other Asian countries, with smaller numbers from South America and Europe. This fact, coupled with their recent manufacture dates, indicates that most foreign bottles are dumped illegally from ships,” said Ryan.

“Bottles from nine countries on four continents were found within three months of the date of manufacture – they simply couldn’t have drifted here that quickly.” Dumping of plastics at sea has been banned since 1989, but clearly many ships are still ignoring these regulations. The study calls on the International Maritime Organisation to tighten regulations to ensure that ships use port reception facilities for such waste, rather than dumping their rubbish at sea. Unlike PET drink bottles, foreign HDPE bottles were more common along the southeast coast of South Africa than along the west coast, consistent with many of these bottles arriving by long-distance drift across the Indian Ocean from Southeast Asia. The most common country of origin for these bottles was Indonesia, and most newly-arrived HDPE bottles were 4–6 years old.