Sinaloa becomes fifth Mexican state to ban bullfighting

The north-western Mexican state of Sinaloa became the fifth state in the country to declare an outright ban on bullfighting. Campaigners celebrated the decision, which was agreed upon unanimously by the Congress of Sinaloa. Sinaloa joins Sonora, Guerrero, Coahuila, and Quintana Roo in outlawing the cruel practice but, animal rights activists still have a long way to go with bullfighting still legal in 27 Mexican states. Humane Society International Mexico (HSI Mexico) applauded the Sinaloa Congress for unanimously approving an initiative that bans bullfighting in the state, classifying it as animal cruelty.

Thousands of bulls are killed each year in bullfights despite considerable public opposition. According to a 2013 survey by leading Mexican polling agency Parametria, 73% of Mexicans support a nationwide ban on bullfighting. Felipe Marquez, animal cruelty program manager for HSI Mexico said in a statement that “this is an important reform in Mexico because it reflects the views and sentiments of the majority of Mexican citizens who believe that bullfighting should be banned. We cannot hope to tackle violence in our society if we still allow animals to be stabbed to death for our entertainment.”

The initiative states that bullfighting infringes the rights of Mexican society which is interested in the care of and respect for animals, as well as a healthy environment, recognised in Article 4 of the Constitution. Bullfighting is a cruel, dated practice that needs to end. According to Peta, thousands of bulls are killed each year because of bullfights, and their deaths are slow and agonizing. The bulls are repeatedly stabbed with lances and sticks, and if a bullfighter fails in killing the bull completely during the fight, the animal slowly suffers as they are dragged out of the arena to be slaughtered.

The matador often misses the target (a tiny area between the bull’s shoulders) with his sword, resulting in injuries to the bull’s lungs and bronchial tubes, causing blood to flow through the injured animal’s mouth and nose. The Congress of Sinaloa expanded the scope of the Animal Welfare Law, the Environmental Law for Sustainable Development as well as the Penal Code, to include a ban on bullfighting, better protect wild animals and increase fines up to $1 000 (R15 460) for acts of animal cruelty. According to Plant Based News, around 250 000 bulls are still killed in bullfights every year, globally.