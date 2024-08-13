Small-scale fishers criticise government's failure to implement fisheries policy

Representatives from South Africa's inland and coastal small-scale fishing communities have expressed growing frustration over the government's failure to effectively implement the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy, which was established in 2012. Fishers from across the country gathered for a three-day Fisher People Tribunal in Cape Town, organised by advocacy group Masifundise, to highlight the challenges they face under the current policy framework.

The Marine Living Resources Act of 1998 excluded small-scale and artisanal fishers, as well as those involved in post-harvesting activities like bait preparation, processing, and marketing, from its provisions. In response, small-scale fishers initiated a civil society movement in 2002, leading to a legal challenge in 2005 that resulted in a court order for the development of a new policy. In 2007, a National Summit on small-scale fisheries was held, and by June 2012, a new small-scale fisheries policy was adopted. This policy shifted focus from individual, commercial rights to a collective, developmental approach, legally recognising small-scale fishers. Key benefits include designated fishing zones, improved resource co-management, support for women in the industry, and better access to markets and infrastructure. The policy aimed to enhance the livelihoods of fishers and their communities.

Speaking to SABC News, Carmen Mannarino, programme manager at Masifundise, voiced the organisation’s concerns, stating that the policy, which was developed with the input of fishing communities, has not lived up to its promises. "We feel that so much of those promises that the policy had in terms of Local Economic Development, food security, gender equity, and the participation of youth have been broken," said Mannarino. She added that the policy's failure has left many fishers without the material benefits they were promised, such as stable income and food security.

The tribunal is focusing on six case studies that illustrate the various difficulties faced by small-scale fishers across South Africa. These include issues such as limited access to traditional fishing areas, violations of customary fishing rights, and the negative impact of conservation measures on local livelihoods. Walter Steenkamp, a small-scale fisher from the Northern Cape, spoke of the challenges his community faces as the government reduces the number of fishing vessels allowed to operate. "We've worked with 20 to 25 boats, employing around 50 people. Now, the government says we can only use five boats. This is causing conflict in our community, as many fishers are left without work," he explained.

Jeremia Jordaan, a fisher from the Eastern Cape, highlighted the struggles fishers face in accessing traditional fishing sites. "We are no longer allowed to fish at our historical sites. Instead, we are forced to fish in designated areas where catches are low, and we must pay fees to access these areas. Many of us cannot afford this," Jordaan said. The outcome of the Fisher People Tribunal is expected to provide a framework for further engagement with government officials, with the goal of ensuring that the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy is implemented in a way that truly benefits the communities it was designed to support.