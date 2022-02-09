Snakes in court: An in-depth analysis three years later

Yes, I chuckled too when I first came across the story. Can reptiles be lawyers? But, alas, there were no dapper, suit-wearing snakes slithering through the halls of the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court last week. As amusing as that would be, the story was not about reptiles now being able to pass the bar exams, it was about Honourable Magistrate Maboho passing down a groundbreaking judgment on a case of animal cruelty opened by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) which involved reptiles.

The reptiles in question were three southern African pythons (Python Natalenis), rescued by the NSPCA from a Rustenburg warehouse in 2019 after receiving a tip-off from a concerned member of the public. The snakes were being kept illegally, in unsanitary and unsafe conditions with the owner feeding them live rabbits as prey, which is also illegal. NSPCA inspectors, armed with a search warrant, entered the property and seized the reptiles saying afterwards that they “were beyond appalled when they discovered the condition the snakes and rabbits were being kept under.”

The inspectors noted a few of the major concerns which included injuries that were left untreated, underweight animals, burn wounds on the snakes from incorrect lighting and the fact that live rabbits were being fed to the snakes.

There are good reasons pet snakes should not be fed live prey. According to Durban snake rescuer, Warren Dick, “live prey should not be fed to snakes, as the prey may threaten to harm the snake by biting it before they are eaten. Even a small mouse can bite and severely injure a pet snake by inducing a severe potentially life-threatening infection from the bite if treatment is not administered in time.” “Another important reason,” Dick continues, “is that feeding a snake pre-killed prey will help make the snake a lot more docile, especially when an owner handles the pet. If the snake is not used to striking at sudden movements, the likelihood of the snake biting someone will decrease significantly.” This is also more humane for the prey and safer for the snake. Snakes can be offered either thawed, previously frozen prey, or freshly killed ones. Owners do not have to kill the prey themselves as most pet stores supply freshly killed or frozen rodents to feed.

The three southern African pythons and rabbits were removed from the property by the NSPCA. The pythons were taken to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for treatment and the rabbits were rehomed to loving families by the SPCA. Dr Karin Lourens, owner and veterinarian at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital said that all three snakes were in a terrible state when they arrived at the facility. “They were badly burned by incorrect heating lamps, severely dehydrated and underweight. With time and our expertise, it took them just over four months to become healthy enough to be released back into the wild, in a safe and protected area.”

The pythons left the wildlife hospital not only with a clean bill of health but also with cool names, Eric, John, and Medusa, given to them by Dr Lourens and her team. According to the African Snakebite Institute, the southern African python is South Africa’s largest snake species growing to lengths of up to 5.5 metres and weighing in at a maximum of 65 kilograms. The genus name, python, is a Greek word referring to the large serpent ‘Delphi,’ slain by Apollo in Greek mythology; natalensis refers to the South African province, KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute explains that in South Africa, the southern African python is restricted mainly to the Lowveld, reaching the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, extending all the way up the Limpopo River valley to Lobatse in Botswana as well as into the Northern Cape. In the Eastern Cape they have been considered to be extinct since 1927, but some records suggest that it may still occur in some remote areas. The NSPCA initiated legal proceedings against the individuals involved shortly after confiscating the snakes and, after more than two years of following up on the case, justice was finally served when the Maboho found all the accused guilty of the charges presented and sentenced them to a R50 000 fine each or 5 years imprisonment. The court awarded Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital R80 000 for their costs incurred in treating the pythons and R5000 for the costs incurred by the NSPCA for travelling to and from court for the duration of this case. The accused parties are denied from ever owning or overseeing reptiles or rabbits again in the future.