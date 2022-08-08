Snares kill wildlife in Noordhoek wetlands

Cape Town - Hundreds of snares have been found along the wetlands in Noordhoek, Cape Town, and a local project team is working hard to protect wildlife as some animals have already been entrapped and died. According to Karoline Hanks, who heads the Project Noordhoeked, a team that regularly works in the wetlands, said to see this was not for sensitive people but, unfortunately, it was the current reality of the wetlands.

“Many hundreds of snares have been found and removed. Some with evidence of struggle and death, some not. One actually caught a dog walker’s pup by the leg, it was that potent and that close to the path,” Hanks said. She has vowed her team will become the eyes and ears in the wetlands as they work on removing the invasive forests of Port Jackson which have become the perfect placement for the snares. “Last week, we were taken out by an experienced tracker and shown what’s what, and my team proved themselves to be capable and competent. In the space of two hours, they removed seven snares.

“We firmly believe this will add huge value to our work and offerings and have a positive effect on ecosystem integrity in our valley,” Hanks said. Brad Bing, chairperson of the the Noordhoek Ratepayers Association (NRPA), said everything needed to be done to protect the wetlands. “Our wetland is unbelievably magnificent and diverse, and we need to do all we can to protect it. The best way to do so is to become an NRPA member, as we support projects like Project Noordhoeked and others.

“Donations mean we can keep employing our intrepid team and continue to make a massive difference to our little piece of paradise,” Bing said. He has appealed to anyone wanting to donate to do so via their account: Noordhoek Ratepayers Nedbank, Longbeach Mall (Branch 125009) – savings account with account number 2008230716. Names can be used as a reference.

