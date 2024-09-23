Social status could be 'hacked' for the greater environmental good, says UP study

A recent study by Dr Euodia Botha, a lecturer and Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing Management graduate from the University of Pretoria (UP), sheds light on how social media can be a powerful tool in encouraging zero waste (ZW) behaviours among South African consumers. Her research delves into the increasing global problem of consumerism, household waste, and how social media can be used to inspire environmentally conscious actions.

Dr Botha's interest in the subject arose from her observations on Instagram. "I realised that we all post about our 'best lives' in an effort to belong but also to stand out and wondered whether this tendency to post about our consumption for the benefit of status could be 'hacked' for the greater environmental good," she explained. ZW behaviours, which include refusing, reducing, reusing, recycling, and composting (also known as "rot"), have been the focus of her study. Common examples of these behaviours are refusing disposable plastic bags, using reusable coffee cups, and composting kitchen scraps. However, a significant gap remains between consumers' intentions and actions when it comes to sustainable habits.

Dr Botha's research found that the social media-driven desire to post about consumption to enhance status can help bridge this gap. "If individuals think they can post about using a green product or practising a green habit, and that this will show how unique they are while doing something socially acceptable, they are more likely to act on their good intentions," she stated. The study also identified three distinct segments of South African consumers based on their ZW behaviours. The "ZW rookies," primarily Millennials with tertiary education, were driven by financial and status-related factors. The "ZW intermediates," a less affluent but educated group, were more concerned with what is socially acceptable. Lastly, the "Zero Wasters," the least affluent and least educated group, felt significant social pressure to engage in ZW behaviours and frequently practised all five Rs, regardless of financial implications.