South African teacher receives prestigious Global Environmental Award

Aziezah Essop, an educator at St Andrew's School for Girls in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, has been honoured with the prestigious Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) Global Teacher Award. Essop stands out as the sole South African recipient among 17 global winners from 16 countries, reflecting her stellar contributions to environmental education and stewardship.

The St Andrews school community held a plastic bottle collection with the bottles being donated to a lower-income school for a recycling project. Picture: Supplied Essop's award recognises her school's whole-school approach to embedding environmental stewardship and climate consciousness into their curriculum and daily activities. She has chaired the school's Eco Committee for the past five years, fostering a culture of sustainability embraced by all members of the school community. "Our eco efforts are effective because we embrace a whole-school approach rather than working in silos," Essop shared with IOL.

"Our Eco Committee, which includes members from all phases of the school, exemplifies this collaborative spirit. This unified vision has allowed us to integrate environmental stewardship into the very fabric of our school culture." WESSA (Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), which has closely collaborated with Essop over the years, expressed pride in her achievements. "We salute her passion for actively driving environmental awareness and sustainability at her school," WESSA said on LinkedIn. The FEE, founded in 1981 and based in Denmark, is a prominent NGO focused on environmental education and sustainable development.

It operates globally through five key programmes: Blue Flag, Green Key, Young Reporters for the Environment, Learning About Forests (LEAF), and Eco-Schools. Students from the St Andrews School protesting climate change. Picture: Aziezah Essop. Eco-Schools, the programme Essop's school participates in, is the largest global sustainable schools programme, promoting sustainability through action-based learning. "The Eco-Schools programme provided by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) offers a valuable structure to evaluate, monitor, and support our initiatives," Essop noted.

Essop’s efforts have not only led to international recognition but also inspired other schools to adopt similar sustainable practices. "We have had many schools visit our campus to observe our established systems, which is always beneficial as it helps them avoid common teething issues," she said. She recommends starting with energy-saving methods to make immediate and visible impacts, which can motivate all stakeholders to commit to more sustainable decisions.

Looking forward, Essop remains committed to sustainability with several new projects. "One of our major initiatives is the installation of car park solar canopies, which will generate renewable energy. Additionally, we are revitalising our Butterfly and Insect Garden, which will serve as a living laboratory for students." Reflecting on her journey, Essop shared, "My journey towards environmental stewardship began with a deep-rooted belief that by nurturing the environment, we secure a brighter future for all. It's extremely rewarding to see students become passionate about sustainability and take initiative in eco-friendly projects."