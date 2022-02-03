Space-based sensors offer promising tools for wetland monitoring

We have indeed come quite far in terms of conservation and monitoring. The first Earth-monitoring satellite, Sputnik 1, was launched into space by the Soviet Union on 4 October 1957. It orbited our planet for three weeks before depleting its batteries. Today, we have much, much larger satellites orbiting the Earth, carrying out tasks such as relaying television and radio signals, monitoring the polar ice caps and tracking changes on and below the surface of our planet. Satellites have allowed us to monitor the damage done to our planet but also the progress being made to save it.

Remote sensing from orbiting satellites provides unprecedented opportunities for monitoring changes in terrestrial and marine ecosystems. The Water Research Commission is funding a three-year project, led by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to assess whether the same can be said for South Africa’s wetlands, many of which are hidden beneath forest canopies or other vegetation, or exist only as temporary pans after rainfall. The project is focused on the Maputaland Coastal Plain, which makes up more than 8 000 km² of northern KwaZulu-Natal, along the eastern coastline.

This area is a biodiversity hotspot with a diverse range of wetland types, from swamp forests, mangroves and floodplain forests, to grass and sedge

wetlands and the country’s largest natural open-water wetlands. These include Lake St Lucia, the Kosi Bay system and the freshwater Lake Sibaya, all of which are designated Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance and protected within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park – listed as South Africa’s first World Heritage Site in December 1999. Wetlands are currently estimated to make up about a quarter of the total area of the Maputaland Coastal Plain. The region is home to local communities that depend on the wetlands for fish and other foods, water supply, and materials used in construction and crafts. The project team will be engaging with these communities to understand their perceptions, beliefs and attitudes about the wetlands and their conservation.

Wetlands are also important regulators of the hydrological system, acting as sponges to filter water and slow down floodwaters among others. The most recent National Biodiversity Assessment of 2018 found wetlands to be South Africas most threatened ecosystems. On the Maputaland Coastal Plain, wetlands are negatively impacted by slash-and-burn agriculture; excessive water abstraction particularly during droughts; alien invasive vegetation and timber plantations. Plantation trees cause a lowering of groundwater levels because their root systems are deeper and their evapotranspiration rates (water lost through leaves) are higher than those of the indigenous trees.

Combined with natural dry cycles and the severe 2015-2016 droughts, these factors have contributed to an increase in the number and extent of desiccation of peatland, and, in some instances, these peatlands burn after surface fires in the region. Project leader Dr Heidi van Deventer said that “remote sensing could be a valuable tool for monitoring the Maputaland Coastal Plain’s wetlands, which are often difficult and dangerous to access due to muddy environments and potential encounters with animals such as hippo, crocodile, buffalo and elephant.” “Remote sensing will hopefully allow us to detect what type of changes are taking place in the landscape, and quantify the rate and extent of those changes,” she explains. “It is already being used in South Africa for monitoring large water bodies, mostly dams. Our natural wetlands are predominantly vegetated rather than open-water systems. The study will use the more recent Sentinel-1 and -2 satellites to examine a 10 x 10-metre pixel. This will allow the team to conduct weekly time-seriesanalyses for accurately quantifying wetland change in future.”

The Sentinel satellites form part of a series of satellite missions developed by the European Space Agency for Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation programme. The two Sentinel-1 twin satellites, A and B, each have a Synthetic Aperture Radar instrument that acquires data in any weather conditions and during the day and night. The radar data is useful for detecting water and moisture, even when it is beneath some of the grass and sedge vegetation canopy. By contrast, the two Sentinel-2 satellites have a MultiSpectral Instrument that provides optical data sampled from 13 bands across the electromagnetic spectrum, from visible light to short-wave infrared.

Van Deventer explains that the research project involves fieldwork to validate the satellite data through ground-truthing. “Ultimately, we hope to use remote sensing for automated monitoring of wetland changes on a regional scale. The points collected during a field campaign are then used in software programmes with machine learning algorithms to assess the accuracy of our classification. A map is then produced with each of the classes, showing the extent across the Maputaland Coastal Plain. We can then quantify the extent and measure changes against the original extent mapped. In this way, areas in need of rehabilitation could be more easily identified and prioritised. If successful, the intention is to incorporate this capability into the National Wetland Monitoring Programme.” The Water Research Commission’s research manager overseeing the project, Mr Bonani Madikizela, notes that the project ties in well with the World Wetlands Day 2022 theme, “Wetlands Action for People and Nature”.