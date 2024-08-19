‘The water is coming!’: Riverlands residents hit hard again after flash flood at the weekend

Many residents have been left traumatised as yet another flooding in the Riverlands area just outside Malmesbury took place at the weekend. The small town along the N7 has been crippled after recent dam wall collapses washed away homes and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

On Saturday, August 17, residents were evacuated by the Swartland Municipality at about 12pm. “The Swartland Municipality made the call to evacuate Riverlands residents living north of the Riverlands Primary School, following a flash flood that was directly connected to the work the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) was doing at the so-called fourth dam on the Dassenberg Farm which belongs to the national government. Flash flooding on Saturday in Riverlands. Photo: Gift of the Givers “No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident. Several residents were, however, treated for shock at the Riverlands Clinic,” the municipality said in a statement.

Residents were able to return to their homes later that afternoon after the flash flooding and no additional damage to infrastructure was reported. The municipality said it is caring for 128 residents currently housed in two community centres. Residents are receiving food, shelter, clothing and other aid. “The Swartland Municipality Community Development Department has also been working with SASSA and the Department of Home Affairs to assist residents who have lost all essential paperwork. Aid and assistance are also given to residents who have returned to their homes and have suffered severe losses.

Gift of the Givers teams on-site. Picture: Gift of the Givers “The flash flood did undo the work the Swartland Municipality has made in repairing the water infrastructure. The first pipes that were reinstalled were washed away and the municipality will have to start the repairs all over again. While the water network is down, the municipality continues to provide water to residents using a fleet of tankers operating in the area,” it said. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the fourth dam has now been drained and poses no further risk, the municipality said. Residents have been urged to be cautious of rivers and streams, especially when it rains, as water will continue to flow along the route while it may not be in such intense volumes as before.

Residents are further urged to maintain basic water safety. Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has been assisting residents since the first incident on August 8. The organisation spokesperson, Ali Sablay said emotions were high in the area at the weekend.

“Gift of the Givers were on-site delivering humanitarian aid to the affected families of last week's devastation when at a sudden moment, community residents ran down the road screaming: “die water kom, die water kom!” (the water is coming!),” he said. Gift of the Givers continues to assist with mopping up operations in the area. [email protected]