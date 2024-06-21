These 22 areas in Cape Town will be without water for 72 hours

The City of Cape Town announced that a number of areas in the metropole would be without water for three days as it undertakes a 72-hour operation from Monday, June 24. The operation will start from midnight on Monday, until midnight on Wednesday, June 26, for essential maintenance to the water supply network on the Cape Flats could be conducted.

This will result in 22 areas having no water. Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said this work would ensure the City’s pipe infrastructure is in the best possible condition for years to come. “Despite the temporary inconvenience, the long-lasting benefits are necessary to best ensure service delivery in a growing city. Leading up to this essential operation, residents need to be aware of what it entails and what to prepare for during this period,” Badroodien said.

The water supply will be shut off for three days in these areas: Wynberg Wetton Ottery Plumstead Diep River Southfield Elfindale Heathfield Retreat Steenberg Lavender Hill Seawinds Vrygrond Muizenberg Parkwood Lotus River Grassy Park Zeekoevlei Pelican Park Pelican Heights Peacock Close Eagle Park These areas will be impacted; however, on the day, neighbouring communities may experience low or no water pressure as the system is balanced to cope with the planned shutdown. Why 72 hours? The duration of the water supply disruption is due to the size and scale of the pipe network and the time it takes to clear the pipeline so it’s safe for the maintenance team to work on. It would also take this time as it takes time for the pipeline to fill afterwards to build up sufficient pressure to supply water across the affected network once work has been completed.

“This shutdown is necessary so that crucial maintenance work can be done safely on an important section of our water supply network, which includes replacing faulty valves,” Badroodien said. “We do sincerely regret the inconvenience this will cause to many of our residents, but delaying this work has the potential for an even greater risk to our water supply in the near future. It is being done over time to minimise the impact on residents as much as possible,” he said. “Previously we did work on our bulk water supply network. This time it is on our reticulation network- the pipes that bring water to properties.”

What residents should do: Before Monday, store water in clean, sealed containers and/or in sinks or baths where possible. Where possible do laundry before Monday. From Monday to Wednesday: – Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this period and only for essential use. – Consider a ‘cowboy splash’ or ‘top and tail’ or ‘waskom’ wash for body washing. Use a bucket or large plastic bowl of water to wipe yourself down.

– Use greywater from washing to flush toilets. – Use a bucket or bowl in the sink to wash dishes. Do not fill the whole sink with water. – Spot-clean clothes where necessary.

– You will not be able to hose down hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal tap water. – Alternative water coming directly from boreholes and well-points should not be used for drinking, cooking (and food preparation) or body washing, as it is not treated municipal tap water and could be contaminated. – You will not be able to water gardens or top up swimming pools with tap water, as these are not essential use.

– Make sure your geyser is turned off for the duration of the pipeline maintenance period to prevent any damage. – Ensure all taps are closed to prevent water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored. – Only use drinking water from the City’s network (stored or from the water tanker) or bottled water

– Do not collect water from the scour valves, which will be opened at certain times to allow for flushing out sediments and debris from the system. Water tankers Available water tankers will be deployed throughout the three days for emergency relief. Six water tankers with limited capacity will be located in key areas and will require that residents travel to collect water. Residents are strongly encouraged to plan well ahead of time by storing water beforehand, prior to the shutoff. This, combined with water-saving measures will reduce/eliminate the need to collect water.

The City of Cape Town said the exact details of water tanker locations will be communicated once finalised. Please be mindful that if tankers have left the site during the day, they have left to refill the tanker. Residents are encouraged to remain calm whilst tankers are refilling. Furthermore, in the planning for this operation, roaming tankers were considered but given the limited capacity to effectively manage resources, this was not deemed viable. When collecting from tankers – Water from City tankers is safe to drink. It has been tested.

– Store water in clean, sealed containers – Be mindful of your neighbours who also need water- only collect what you need – Be patient- you will be served

– Tankers will be available for all three days. Construction site: The five sites where the maintenance work will be taking place is regarded as construction sites and non-workers should refrain from visiting it. Residents must please remain clear of the sites as heavy-duty machinery will be in operation and may cause harm to those not permitted to access the area. [email protected]