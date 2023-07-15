Tony Park's African-inspired novels to be translated to German for wildlife conservation

Renowned author Tony Park has teamed up with Swiss conservation volunteer Maya von Dach in a collaborative effort to utilise the power of literature for a noble cause – raising funds for endangered species through Wildlife ACT. The dynamic duo's partnership was born out of von Dach's realisation of the need to translate Park's action-packed novels set in Africa's magnificent game reserves into German, allowing a wider audience to enjoy these captivating stories.

However, their shared love for Africa, wildlife, and conservation quickly transformed their collaboration into a mission to support wildlife conservation efforts on the continent. According to language learning hub Babbel, German is the 11th most-spoken language in the world, with around 155 million speakers. Of that number, about 80.6 million of the speakers live in Germany. Roughly 76.5 million people in the world speak German as a first language, with an additional 58 million speaking it as a second, third or fourth language.

"Maya emailed me saying she had read and loved my books and offered to translate them into German because, so far, only one of the novels had been released in German," Park explained. "When we discussed the translation fee, Maya suggested that a percentage of the proceeds be donated to the incredible work being done by Wildlife ACT. I thought this was an excellent way to give back to a cause that is dear to both of us, and I couldn't wait to get started." The need to protect endangered species Wildlife ACT is a non-profit conservation organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, focusing on on-the-ground efforts to conserve endangered species with the support of the World Wildlife Fund. The organisation places particular emphasis on the critically endangered African Wild Dog, Black Rhino, and six vulture species found in South Africa, several of which face the threat of extinction.

Through their innovative voluntourism model, Wildlife ACT has been able to provide sustained, professional monitoring services free of charge to more than ten protected areas in Zululand for over 15 years. "Wildlife ACT's mission is to develop and implement innovative, ground-based, and sustainable conservation models that safeguard our wildlife, protect our wilderness, and benefit our local communities," said Chris Kelly, co-founder of Wildlife ACT. "For over a decade, we have been proud to contribute to effective conservation management in the Zululand region through professional and strategic monitoring and research. None of this would have been possible without our partners and supporters. We are incredibly excited to partner with Tony and Maya in this exciting initiative."

Von Dach and her husband, Manfred, have volunteered with Wildlife ACT on several occasions, gaining first-hand experience in the conservation work being carried out and witnessing the support required to address this crucial cause. "Our time volunteering with Wildlife ACT was truly life-changing," von Dach shared. "Our activities involved daily tracking and monitoring of African Wild Dogs, photographing them for identification purposes, as well as observing populations and behaviours of other key species, such as black and white rhinos, various predator species, and vultures." A shared commitment to wildlife conservation Despite not being native Africans, both Park and von Dach share an immense passion for the continent's wildlife, people, and protected areas.

Park's novels, many of which have become bestsellers, often delve into themes of conservation and the fight against poaching and illegal trade. These issues struck a chord with von Dach, who experienced them first-hand during her volunteer work with Wildlife ACT. "Whenever I longed for Africa – which was a constant feeling – I would read Tony Park's thrilling and informative books or listen to the audio books," Maya expressed. "That took me back to where I left my heart, in Africa. I had already translated two Africa-related books into German and found great joy in the process. Joining Tony in translating his books felt like a natural progression. Now, I have the opportunity to work on these translations for a wonderful cause while travelling the continent I love so deeply."

Immersed in the world of conservation through his writing and personal engagements, Park's connection to nature and African wildlife is undeniable. He serves as the patron of the Australian non-profit organisation Painted Dog Conservation Inc and supports various wildlife and charitable causes by auctioning the rights for individuals to have their names featured as characters in his novels. The collaboration between Tony Park and Maya von Dach signifies a powerful union of literature and conservation, where the written word becomes a catalyst for positive change. By translating Park's novels into German and donating a portion of the proceeds to Wildlife ACT, they aim to raise awareness and vital funds to support the protection of endangered species.