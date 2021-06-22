Trade imported salmon for local responsible alternative by small-scale fishers, says non-profit

Cape Town – South Africans need to play a more considered role in the fight to preserve the health of the ocean and maintain the stocks of seafood, social enterprise ABALOBI said on Tuesday. “As with many other sectors in food production, being more mindful of the way in which you purchase and consume seafood means that you’re doing your part to support local food systems,” ABALOBI founder Dr Serge Raemaekers said.

Raemaekers said he believed that coastal communities and their small-scale fisheries were instrumental in this movement, asking if it was time South Africans rethought their purchase and consumption of seafood. ABALOBI used the example of the widespread availability of Norweigan salmon – the fish gets imported in large quantities and leaves a significant carbon footprint. There are also increasing concerns over the farming practices and demands placed on the natural environment in the country of origin.

Eliminating seafood from our diets was not a viable option, Raemaekers said, adding that it made more sense to celebrate the small-scale fishers along South Africa’s coastline. “Through low-impact fishing methods, these fishermen and women are able to provide us with a diverse basket of what the sea has to offer on any particular day, and can focus on less exploited species, as opposed to serving the unabated consumer demand for a handful of convenient and trendy seafood products,” he said. ABALOBI – which means fisher in isiXhosa – is a non-profit that developed a suite of apps to connect small scale fishers directly to consumers.