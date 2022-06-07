Tshwane aims to be a net zero carbon city by 2050, here’s what it will take

The City of Tshwane has launched its Climate Action Plan outlining what it will take for the city to be a net zero carbon and climate resilient area by 2050. From improving waste management systems, to constructing green buildings; from using fossil fuel sourced electricity to clean embedded energy, the plan identifies a series of shifts required to manage urban environments more sustainably.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the United Nations (UN), ‘net zero’ is a target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions produced by human activity to as close to zero as possible. The goal is to reduce emissions and implement methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Alderman Randall Williams, Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane said in order to achieve the goals set out in the plan, emissions must be reduced by 15% in 2030, 45% in 2040 and 100% by 2050. "Here in South Africa, we are starting to experience the real effects of climate change, ranging from severe droughts in parts of the country to devastating floods in other parts.

“Following the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, it is important that metros pay attention to climate change issues. The implementation of this Climate Action Plan will require extensive partnerships and support from colleagues and key stakeholders,” he said. Divisional Head of Tshwane’s Sustainability Unit, Sello Mphaga said the Climate Action Plan was the product of an eight year journey. “The plan includes an array of policies, plans and programs that contribute towards sustainable service delivery in the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement