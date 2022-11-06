Two earthquakes hit KZN in one weekend: This is why and how it happens

Rustenburg - KwaZulu-Natal experienced two earthquakes one after another this weekend. The first earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.6 was recorded near Dundee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The second earthquake was recorded on Sunday approximately 40km north of Kokstad. The earthquake registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network, with a preliminary epicentre located in the Mnkangala region of KwaZulu-Natal, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) said. The CGS confirmed both earthquakes saying they did not occur along the same geological structure (fault), but might be inter-related on a much more regional scale.

The CGS assured the public that there was no cause for panic, explaining that a team of technical experts was analysing the preliminary epicentre locations and magnitudes. What is an earthquake and why does it happen? An earthquake is a violent shaking of the ground, typically causing great destruction, as a result of movements within the earth’s crust or volcanic action.

It is caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel. Previous earthquakes in South Africa

According to Earthquaketrack.com, an earthquake measuring 4.8 with a depth of 10km was registered in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, seven months ago. Three years ago an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude, was recorded in Port Shepstone. According to Worlddata.info, the strongest earthquake in South Africa happened on September 29 in 1969 in the Cape Province region with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, resulting in 12 deaths.