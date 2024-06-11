Urgent call for food and blanket donations for abandoned pets along KZN South Coast

An animal organisation based in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for donations for abandoned pets as adverse weather continues to hit the province. The 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue, a non-profit organisation based in Scottburgh, said animals on the street and those in rescue shelters are in dire need of food and warmth as temperatures continue to drop and funding runs low.

The organisation cares for abandoned pets and street animals throughout the region and has called for urgent donations to meet the growing need. Founder of the organisation, Nicky Koekemoer, said winter is always a more challenging time of the year as these destitute animals require more shelter and food to protect them from the cold. The organisation calls for donations for the animals. Photo: 4 Paws and a Tale “We’ve also been inundated with more dogs and cats at our 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue sanctuary while we continue to feed and medicate hundreds of dogs in the surrounding areas. We’re in desperate need of donations of food, blankets, and kennels in working order from anyone who can provide them, as well as any pre-loved items that can be donated to our shop to generate funds,” Koekemoer said.

The organisation is quite popular in the area and has re-homed dogs and cats to their forever homes. While their hearts are in the right place, the costs of running the sanctuary, as well as the 4 Paws and a Tale outreach programme runs into the thousands as food, sterilisation, and medical costs have to be covered. The NPO is wholly reliant on outside donations and community support, and the need continues to grow. The organisation calls for donations for the animals. Photo: 4 Paws and a Tale Donations can be dropped off at the Tale End Charity Shop in Thira Village, 142 Scott Street in Scottburgh.

Donations of dog and cat food, blankets, or kennels can be dropped at the 4 Paws Umzinto sanctuary or contact Nicky Koekemoer at 084 626 5508 or [email protected] to collect. Cash donations are also accepted to support sterilisations, food programmes, and the running costs. Bank Details

Name: 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue NPO Bank: FNB Branch code: 260225

Account number: 63020490023 International Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ [email protected]